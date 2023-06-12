New Zealand
Man threatens Lower Hutt bar staff with weapon during robbery

1:33pm
CCTV image from Lower Hutt hotel on night of robbery.

CCTV image from Lower Hutt hotel on night of robbery. (Source: Supplied)

Police said a man threatened Lower Hutt bar staff with a weapon during an aggravated robbery yesterday.

The man allegedly entered the Naenae Hotel around 9.30pm and threatened bar staff with a weapon.

He demanded money before taking off in a dark coloured station wagon, according to police.

"We acknowledge this was a very frightening incident for the bar staff and we are grateful that no one was physically hurt," Detective Sergeant Charlie Munro said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or has any other information that could assist our investigation team."

Police also released an image of a man wanted for questioning over the robbery.

The image shows a man wearing a dark blue hoodie, camouflaged trousers, with his face covered.

