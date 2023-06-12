Business
Seven Sharp

Kiwi company gives thoughts on unlimited annual leave trial

32 mins ago

A Kiwi company has just finished a year-long trial of giving employees unlimited annual leave, allowing them to take as much time off as they need.

Software company Actionstep is believed to be the first Kiwi company to allow their personnel to take as long of a vacation as they'd want, describing it as a "high–trust model".

Vice President of Engineering at Actionstep Stevie Mayhew told Seven Sharp the most significant change during the trial was seeing staff working together to work out when they can take leave.

"They all look at what they've got coming up, what projects they are on and how they can work around that together as a team to ensure that they are successful there, which has been really great and an unexpected outcome."

Mayhew also said that this trial didn't cost the business a lot, instead the company had the most considerable growth ever while the trial was ongoing.

"While we have energetic, happy staff doing great things for us, we've managed to grow as well.

"You could say that it might have cost us not to have done this," he said.

Since the trial's success, Mayhew said the company would continue to give unlimited leave to their staff and, in turn, has made it their policy forever.

New Zealand

