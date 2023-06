One person is dead after a "serious" two-vehicle crash in Auckland's Clover Park last Sunday, June 4.

Emergency services responded to the collision at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Hollyford Drive about 5.40pm.

"Sadly, the driver of a dirt bike involved in the crash has since died in hospital," a police spokesperson said today.

"We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time.

"Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing."