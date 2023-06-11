Two firearms incidents over weekend in Auckland's Ōtara

Police are investigating two firearms incidents over the weekend in Auckland's Ōtara, detective inspector Michael Hayward said.

He said police responded to reports of shots being fired at residential addresses on both Friday and Saturday night.

"The incidents occurred on Bampeid Rd around 8pm on Friday night and on Sandra Ave on Saturday night around 7:30pm," he said.

"No one was injured in these incidents."

Hayward added that among the ongoing enquiries, police were looking into the possibility of the two incidents being connected.

"The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area as enquiries continue," he said.

Hayward advises anyone with information on either incident to contact police on 105, or to anonymously report information via Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.