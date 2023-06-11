World
Trump labels indictment as 'baseless and ridiculous'

8:04pm

Former US President Donald Trump blasted his historic federal indictment as “ridiculous” and “baseless" today during his first public appearances since the charges were unsealed, painting the 37 felony counts as an attack on his supporters as he tried to turn dire legal peril to political advantage and project a sense of normalcy.

Speaking at Republican state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina, Trump cast his indictment by the Department of Justice as an attempt to damage his chances of returning to the White House as he campaigns for a second term.

“They’ve launched one witch hunt after another to try and stop our movement, to thwart the will of the American people,” Trump alleged in Georgia, later telling the crowd that, "In the end, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you.”

The strategy is a well-worn one for Trump, who remains the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination despite his mounting legal woes, which also include criminal charges filed against him in March in New York.

Again and again, in the face of investigation, Trump has tried to delegitimize law enforcement officials and portray himself - and his supporters - as victims, even when he is accused of serious crimes.

Trump also vowed today to remain in the race, even if he is convicted in the case.

“I’ll never leave,” he told Politico in an interview aboard his plane after his speech in Georgia. He further predicted that he wouldn't be convicted and sidestepped questions about whether he would pardon himself if he wins a second term.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have to,” Trump said. “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

The indictment unsealed Saturday charges Trump with wilfully defying Justice Department demands that he return classified documents, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and even telling his lawyers that he wanted to defy a subpoena for the materials stored at his residence.

The indictment includes allegations that he stored documents in a ballroom and bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort, among other places.

Trump is due to make his first federal court appearance Wednesday in Miami. He was charged alongside valet Walt Nauta, a personal aide whom prosecutors say moved boxes from a storage room to Trump’s residence for him to review and later lied to investigators about the movement.

Earlier Saturday, Trump was given a hero's welcome at the party convention in Georgia, where he drew loud applause as he slammed the investigation as “a political hit job” and accused his political enemies of launching “one hoax and witch hunt after another” to prevent his re-election.

He also used his remarks to rail against President Joe Biden and his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, accusing them of mishandling classified information and insisting he was treated unfairly because he is a Republican.

But Trump overlooked a critical difference: only he has been accused of intentionally trying to impede investigators by not returning the documents in question.

In the Clinton probe, for instance, FBI investigators concluded that although she was extremely careless in her handling of classified emails on a private server, there was no evidence that she intended to break the law.

And though the Biden investigation is still ongoing, no evidence has emerged to suggest that he intentionally held onto the records or even knew that they were there, with his representatives turning over records after they were discovered and voluntarily consenting to FBI searches.

The indictment arrives as Trump is continuing to dominate the primary race. Among the various investigations Trump has faced, the documents case has long been considered the most perilous legal threat and the one most ripe for prosecution.

But Trump’s continued popularity among Republican voters is evident in how gingerly his primary rivals have treated the federal indictment.

