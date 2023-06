An investigation is underway after a man was shot in South Auckland tonight.

Police said they were called to the scene on Jack Conway Avenue in Manukau at around 6.05pm.

A police spokesperson said: "On arrival, those involved in the incident were unable to be located.

"At 7.35pm, police located the victim, who had suffered non-life threatening injuries."

The man was treated by Ambulance staff and taken to hospital.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.