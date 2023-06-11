New Zealand
Man killed in Bay of Plenty homicide was Mongrel Mob Barbarian boss

5:46pm
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police have named the man who was killed in Bay of Plenty late Friday night.

He was 45-year-old Steven Rota Taiatini of Ōpōtiki, who is the Mongrel Mob Barbarian leader.

Detective Lew Warner said the scene examination in Ōpōtiki is expected to be completed today and advises anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Police were called to the scene on Saint John St at 11.05pm on Friday, where Taiatini was found seriously injured.

"CPR was commenced, but the man died due to the severity of his injuries," he said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 9.30pm on June 9 and 12.30am on June 10.

"We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and speak with us."

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyCrime and Justice

