Good Sorts: The man who's spent years hand-making miniature Navy ships

Tonight's Good Sort is Malcolm Taylor.

Taylor has spent many years of his life researching and handmaking miniature Navy ships.

He has donated 10 of his models to museums and Navy bases all over New Zealand.

Despite always loving the Navy, Taylor never joined because he says as a young man he was forbidden from enlisting.

"I just kept my interest by making the models.

"The more authentic I make it, the better it looks and has more meaning."

Among Taylor's many creations is a model of the HMNZS Hawea, which took him 235 hours to build.

Meanwhile his model of the HMNZS Monowai took 2300 hours.

He said he worked on it on and off for three decades.

"It's a sense of achievement., [it] gives you a proudness I suppose," he said.

For the full story, watch the video above.