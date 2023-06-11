New Zealand
Devonport home invasion: Man arrested after motorway chase

17 mins ago

A man has been arrested after leading police on an 80-minute chase across Auckland following an alleged home invasion in Devonport overnight.

The pursuit ended after the man's car crashed outside Auckland City Hospital around 8am this morning, police said in a statement: "Charges are being considered."

One resident inside the Stanley Point home suffered minor injuries as a result of the alleged burglary.

"Police were notified of the robbery at a residential address on Calliope Road at around 2:40am," a spokesperson said. "The offender left the scene prior to police arrival.

"Staff spoke with the two occupants of the address, one of which received minor injuries during the incident but did not require medical attention.

"At 7am, the offender returned to the address and stole a vehicle.

"Police identified the vehicle and signalled for the driver to pull over, however the driver did not stop and continued on the Northern Motorway."

According to police, the driver drove on the wrong side of the road multiple times, at dangerously high speeds, and through red lights.

"The driver continued to evade police, travelling at dangerous speeds throughout north-western parts of the city," police said.

"Police followed the vehicle from a distance, due to the dangerous manner of driving, and Eagle maintained observation.

"The vehicle was spiked on Newton Road and eventually brought to a stop after crashing into a pole on Park Road, near Seafield View Road at around 8:15am."

Transport was disrupted in the city centre this morning as a result of the crash.

There have been no injuries reported resulting from the motorway incident.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish what was taken from the address," police said.

