Worrying trend sees dessert off the menu in the UK

Dessert was once something to marvel at after a dinner out, but now a worrying trend in the UK is seeing the puff and choux disappearing from many restaurant menus, or being pared down with simpler delights.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marissa Bidois said there could be "a combination of a few different things" which has led to dessert's demise.

"There is the more health-conscious people out there, there are rising costs of goods impacting households but also businesses as well," she told Seven Sharp.

"Maybe the skills shortage in the UK, we know they're struggling for chefs as well over there so there's all sorts of things that could be impacting and creating this trend."

But is it time to bid adieu to the gateaux here?

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent survey by the Restaurant Association has found that 30% of its members have noticed "a difference in the dessert menuing practices of Kiwis".

"Our businesses are saying more people are sharing a dessert, some people [are] opting not to have dessert at all actually, and going more for an entrée and a main," Bidois said.

"We are seeing some trends but certainly not as strong as what they're reporting in the UK."

The new trend is being reflected in a "little bit of a dip in confidence from our business owners", with more Kiwis opting to spend less when dining out.

"There are a few signs that things may not be as great as they once were," she said.

But it isn't time to fret over the flan just yet.

"I can't see desserts disappearing and I really do hope that they continue to be strong on the menu," Bidois said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know a lot of the pastry chefs that I know, they put a lot of work into perfecting their arts and I mean, who doesn't like a good dessert to celebrate a special occasion?

"Trends may come and go but I really hope this one doesn't stay."