Pedestrian seriously injured after Porirua hit-and-run

Police are seeking witnesses after a hit-and-run crash in Porirua.

The crash took place on April 27, opposite Pak'n Save on Parumona Street.

"At around 8.20pm, emergency services were called after a vehicle hit and seriously injured a pedestrian," police said.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Police describe the car as being dark-coloured with a missing passenger side mirror which occurred during the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pedestrian was in hospital for a month receiving treatment for their injuries.

Police ask any witnesses of the crash or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Information can be provided to Police on 105 quoting file number 230503/7107.