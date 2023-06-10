World
Associated Press

Alaska fishing captain's body found 11 days after boat

12 mins ago
A harbor seal pokes its head up near Low Island in Sitka Sound, the site of the fatal charter boat accident.

A harbor seal pokes its head up near Low Island in Sitka Sound, the site of the fatal charter boat accident. (Source: Associated Press)

Authorities have recovered the body of the captain of a fishing charter boat that was found last month partially submerged off an island in southeast Alaska. The bodies of three of the four passengers aboard the vessel had been previously recovered.

The body of Morgan Robidou, 32, of Sitka, Alaska, was recovered yesterday, 11 days after the boat was found, Alaska State Troopers said.

The agency said the body was recovered from the Low Island area but did not provide further detail.

In addition to the captain, the boat carried two sisters and their partners, was found May 28 off Low Island, about 16 kilometres west of Sitka.

It was unclear what happened to the boat, which had last been seen near Sitka earlier that day. The investigation continues.

The bodies of Maury Agcaoili, 57, of Waipahu, Hawaii; his wife, Danielle Agcaoili, 53; and Danielle's sister Brandi Tyau, 56, of Canoga Park, California, have been recovered.

Tyau's partner, Robert Solis, 61, remained missing, troopers said.

Troopers reported previously that the boat, named the Awakin, had been salvaged and returned to Sitka.

