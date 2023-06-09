New Zealand
1News

Taupō man missing since last night found dead

1:36pm
Michael James Hill is missing from Taupō.

Michael James Hill is missing from Taupō. (Source: Supplied)

A Taupō man who had been missing since last night has been found dead.

He was last seen on Wairakei Dr at about 11.30pm last night.

He was walking north towards the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 5.

The man was located by Land Search and Rescue staff this evening, close to where he was last seen, police said.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

"Police would like to thank the LANDSAR teams involved in the search and the members of the public who contacted us with information and sightings."

