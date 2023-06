A pedestrian is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Auckland this morning.

Police said they were called to the scene on Great South Rd in Ellerslie around 7am.

"The pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"The Serious Crash Unit are on scene and Great South Rd is blocked from Kalmia Rd to Marei Rd."

Motorists are being urged to expect delays.