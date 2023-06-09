New Zealand
1News

Kiwi-made cameras changing the sports broadcasting game

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
7:37pm

For those at home who've watched Top Gun Maverick, you would have been stunned by the footage captured while chasing Tom Cruise in a fighter jet.

It turns out the real star of that production is a New Zealand-made camera setup that is now changing the game in sports broadcasting as well.

Kiwi-based company Shotover have created a gimbal that attaches to an aircraft and can track anything from Formula 1 cars to America's Cup boats.

"Essentially you can pan the camera, tilt the camera and roll the camera all while looking like the system is sitting on the ground on a tripod," Shotover's Gordon Barry said.

"It's actually hovering on this really inflexible platform."

Traditionally, gimbals can only look in one direction, but Shotover have created a breakthrough technology called a "six axis" where the camera can rotate from six different pivot points.

"It allows you to move the camera in any direction — even in the absolute opposite direction to where the helicopter is going."

Shotover has become a world leader in this technology. Sports like Formula 1, MotoGP and the America's Cup are all using their creation, and their most recent deal is with the World Rally Championship (WRC).

"When you compare it with the previous one, it's a real game changer," sWRC helicam operator Bart van Aert, who controls the gimbal from inside the aircraft, said.

"I've got a control panel with a big joy stick to control the camera movement — that's with my right hand.

"My left hand controls zoom, focus, iris exposure, so it's like a big live PlayStation game!"

Shotover have sold almost 300 systems. One of the buyers just so happens to be the production team for Top Gun Maverick, where they helped revolutionise aerial cinematography.

"Putting a camera on a high speed jet, achieving 350 knots, everyone knows the inverted shot up over the mountain," Barry said.

"There's no CGI, it's Shotover that made that happen."

New ZealandMotorsportTechnologyMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

Infratil to take full ownership of One NZ in $1.8b deal

Infratil to take full ownership of One NZ in $1.8b deal

The telco said it was focused on cost control amid inflationary pressure after spending $28 million to rebrand from Vodafone.

Wed, Jun 7

1:21

MBIE blocks staff from using AI technology

MBIE blocks staff from using AI technology

The ministry has hit the pause button while it works out if the technology can be used safely, citing data and privacy risks.

Tue, Jun 6

Kiwis 'lost entire life savings' to toll scam - DIA

Kiwis 'lost entire life savings' to toll scam - DIA

Tue, Jun 6

Armageddon Expo kicks off in Auckland – AI off the invite list

Armageddon Expo kicks off in Auckland – AI off the invite list

Sat, Jun 3

2:26

22Bet ads return to YouTube in NZ, taken down once again

22Bet ads return to YouTube in NZ, taken down once again

Fri, Jun 2

Regulator proposed to protect NZers from harmful online content

Regulator proposed to protect NZers from harmful online content

Thu, Jun 1

2:33

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Cyclone Gabrielle: Farmer's 1992 good deed comes back around

4:38

Cyclone Gabrielle: Farmer's 1992 good deed comes back around

34 mins ago

Teen charged with attempted murder after Qld stabbing

Teen charged with attempted murder after Qld stabbing

7:37pm

Kiwi-made cameras changing the sports broadcasting game

2:17

Kiwi-made cameras changing the sports broadcasting game

6:51pm

'An icon' - Wairoa celebrates local hero Gavin Jones' return

2:19

'An icon' - Wairoa celebrates local hero Gavin Jones' return

6:20pm

Jenny Craig NZ employee, customer feel blindsided by closure

Jenny Craig NZ employee, customer feel blindsided by closure

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6