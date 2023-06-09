Chch man arrested after crashing into vehicle while fleeing police

A man has been arrested and a firearm has been seized after crashing a vehicle into another car while fleeing police in Christchurch this morning.

Police signalled for a vehicle to stop "due to its manner of driving" on Cranford St, Mairehau, shortly before 9am, Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.

The driver fled the scene.

Todd said police did not pursue the vehicle, and instead "maintained observations".

The vehicle crashed into a member of the public's vehicle on Nancy Rd soon afterwards.

The member of the public was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested at the scene after sustaining minor injuries, Todd said.

A firearm in the vehicle was seized.

Charges are pending.

The road was closed while the serious crash unit carried out a scene examination.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.