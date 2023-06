A body has been found in the search for a missing Whangārei man.

Police said a member of the public found the man's body at Parihaka Reserve last night.

"He has been identified as 48-year-old Veon Smith, who was reported missing on Sunday June 4.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner," police said.

Police said they'd like to thank those who contacted them with sightings and information about Smith.