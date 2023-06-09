Autaia shining a light on captivating world of haka theatre

More than 400 students will be taking to the stage at Auckland's Aotea Centre tomorrow for a night of haka theatre performances.
Hawaiki Tū's Autaia showcases secondary school performers sharing their stories through Māori performing arts.
It's been a month and a half of hard work for the six Auckland schools involved.
"It's cool to see the modern art form and our tikanga conformed into one. Just to show who we are in a more Māoritanga way," student Aila Dunn said.
Kura Te Ua is the creative director for Autaia and said it can be an overwhelming experience.
