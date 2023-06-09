New Zealand
2 officers injured after patrol car collides with bus in Auckland CBD

4:47pm
A police car and bus collided in Central Auckland on Friday.

A police car and bus collided in Central Auckland on Friday. (Source: 1News)

Two police officers have been injured following a collision with a bus while responding to an incident in Auckland's CBD this afternoon.

The crash occurred about 3.20pm at the intersection of Beach Rd and Tangihua St, Auckland City Road Policing Manager Acting Inspector Greg Brand said.

The patrol car had entered the intersection at low speed, under lights and sirens, when it collided with an InnerLink bus travelling southbound.

One officer was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries which are "not currently thought to be life threatening", Brand said.

A second officer has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

Passengers onboard the bus at the time are being assessed at the scene.

At least one has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, he said.

"I would like to acknowledge the members of the public who immediately came to our officers' aid and assisted at the scene," Brand said.

"Police will be ensuring welfare is put in place for our two members involved in this incident."

The serious crash unit is at the scene, and an investigation into the crash will commence in due course.

The operator will also be launching an investigation, an Auckland Transport spokesperson confirmed to 1News.

