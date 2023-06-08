'Scared the s*** out of me' - police car involved in Akl crash

Investigations are underway after a police car and a Toyota Prius collided in Auckland this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene in Henderson at 8.35am.

"The police vehicle was travelling southbound on Universal Drive under lights and while travelling through the intersection with Lincoln Rd a collision with a member of the public’s vehicle has occurred at low speed.

"No injuries have been reported and the vehicles have since been towed."

The police car was on its way to a separate incident when the crash happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

An eyewitness told 1News he was sitting on his car when he heard sirens and a "big smash".

"It scared the shit out of me," he said.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.