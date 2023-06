Police are appealing for the public's help finding an Auckland woman wanted to arrest for unspecified reasons.

Shakira Sahib "is believed to have ties across Tāmaki Makaurau and is actively avoiding police".

In a statement this afternoon, a police spokesperson said anyone harbouring Sahib may also face charges.

"If you see Sahib, please call 111 immediately," the spokesperson said.

"Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105."