New Zealand tennis ace Michael Venus has advanced to the mixed doubles final at the French Open alongside partner Bianca Andreescu.

The pair won their semi-final against Gabriela Dabrowski and Nathaniel Lammons in straight sets 7-6, 7-6.

They will face German Tim Puetz and Japanese partner Miyu Kato in the final.

Venus and Puetz are good friends and were doubles partners for two years, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open together last year.