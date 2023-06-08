World
Former X Factor Australia contestant charged with murdering baby

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
5:14pm
An investigation into the death has been taking place under the name Strike Force King.

An investigation into the death has been taking place under the name Strike Force King. (Source: NSW Police)

A former contestant on the reality TV show X Factor Australia has been accused of murdering a baby in 2018.

Mitchell Callaway, 37, was arrested in Bowraville in New South Wales today, and charged in relation to the death of a nine-month-old girl.

Emergency services were alerted on July 23, 2018, to reports the baby was unresponsive.

She was taken to Coonabarabran Hospital, but died a short time after.

An investigation has been taking place since under the name Strike Force King.

Callaway has been refused bail and is expected in court later this month.

He participated in The X-Factor Australia in 2011.

