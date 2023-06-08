'Bonkers' - UK network recreates Harry testimony with actor

With cameras unable to film inside the courtroom where Prince Harry is giving evidence in his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, one UK network has gone to great lengths to portray what is taking place.

Sky News has hired actor Laurence Dobiesz, of Outlander fame, to play the role of the Duke of Sussex.

In their words, he will bring to life "significant moments" from Harry's testimony at London's High Court. Each night, Sky News is presenting Harry in Court, featuring Dobiesz voicing Harry's evidence.

In the phone hacking case, Prince Harry told the court that every single article played a destructive role in his life.



There are no cameras in court so as part of a special programme Sky News has recorded what was said by the Duke, played by an actor.



Harry is the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court in over 130 years, as he attempts to prove his phone was hacked and his life unlawfully snooped upon.

Sky's decision has faced mixed reaction, with some online calling it "bonkers", "surreal" and "creepy".

“I love how they have ‘Reconstruction’ in the top corner in case people think this is actually Prince Harry,” wrote comedian Michael Fry.

“Sky News has a long tradition of reconstructing off-camera proceedings, with our re-enactment of the Michael Jackson trial in 2005 and Hutton Inquiry in 2003,” Sky News’ executive editor and managing director Jonathan Levy.

The Guardian's Stuart Heritage said, to date, Dobiesz has had little to work with.

"And it isn’t as if he has particularly gripping material to work with, either. On the basis of yesterday, at least, Harry’s testimony wasn’t exciting or charismatic, and it was honestly heartbreaking to watch someone attempt to imbue any sort of recognisable humanity on to it. Full marks for trying, with his searching eyes and occasional sneer, but not even Daniel Day-Lewis could have achieved much with material as poor as this."