Rugby
All Black Leicester Fainga'anuku heading to France

7:59am
Leicester Fainga'anuku celebrates one of his two tries against the Brumbies in Christchurch.

Leicester Fainga'anuku celebrates one of his two tries against the Brumbies in Christchurch. (Source: Photosport)

Leicester Fainga'anuku has signed a deal that will see him depart New Zealand for French club Toulon at the end of the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old is the latest to join the growing list of All Blacks departing New Zealand shores for other opportunities after the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.

Just last week, fellow Crusader and veteran lock Sam Whitelock announced he would be leaving New Zealand to play with his brother Luke at French club Pau.

Fainga'anuku scored 28 tries in 58 appearances, and won five Super Rugby titles. He played two Tests for New Zealand.

