2 teens arrested after Cambridge store broken into with axes

4:48pm
A police car (file).

Two teens have been arrested after allegedly robbing a business armed with axes in Cambridge this week.

Police were called to Thorndon Rd about 5.50am on Monday after reports of a burglary at a business, Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said.

The pair allegedly used axes to break into the business, before stealing alcohol and fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle, which was believed to have been stolen, was found a short time later.

The teens, aged 15 and 16, were arrested today.

They have since appeared in the Hamilton Youth Court.

"We hope this gives our community reassurance that we take this offending extremely seriously and we will respond, investigate and work hard to bring offenders before the courts," Wilson said.

