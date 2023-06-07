Watch: Car engulfed in flames on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Footage has been captured of a car in Totara Heights on Auckland's Southern Motorway engulfed in flames this morning.

The person who filmed the video told 1News the vehicle looked like an BMW SUV.

"There was thick black smoke from a distance and the car was completely alight with bright orange flames glowing," she said.

"A police car had blocked traffic by parking across the lanes."

She said northbound traffic was already heavy due to a crash earlier in the day.

A police spokesperson told 1News they were called to the scene near the Manurewa off-ramp at around 11.08am.

The fire involved a single vehicle and was quickly put out and the driver is safe and uninjured, they said.

Initially two southbound lanes were closed, but has since reduced to one.

Waka Kotahi said motorists should merge to the right and pass with care.