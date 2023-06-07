Health
1News

As vitamins and minerals soar in sales, are they worth the hype?

5:40am

Kiwis have forked out millions for vitamins, minerals and herbal remedies, but are they really worth the hype?

As the natural health products industry balloons to $2.3 billion in New Zealand, registered nutritionist Claire Turnbull told Seven Sharp that simply eating the right foods can be more effective than daily tablets.

"When you're having whole, real food, there's a wide variety of nutrients in there and it's a really good way to get bang for your buck with your money," she said.

"I do appreciate that some people like the security blanket of the multivitamin, it's just that they're not necessarily as effective as some people actually believe, and they definitely do not replace a really good balanced diet overall."

Turnbull said there was certainly a time and place for taking supplements, but it's best to take them at the advice of a health specialist.

"If you're taking any, [make sure] you're taking them on the advice of a GP, a dietitian, nutritionist or somebody who is really genuinely qualified to give you advice," she said.

She also warned that looking to supplements before an expert can cause people to overlook underlying issues.

"It's really good to go and get checked out with your GP first before just self-diagnosing and popping some pills.

"You might be missing something like celiac disease, diabetes, a thyroid condition or something else that is the underlying reason why you're not feeling so great."

