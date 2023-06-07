Arnott's back in NZ baking the biscuits Kiwis know and love

After 25 years, a much-loved Australian institution is back in New Zealand and baking the biscuits Kiwis know and love.

Arnott's Biscuits — the makers of Tim Tams, Shapes and Farmbake Cookies — is operating out of a brand new multimillion-dollar facility in West Auckland.

The producer had previously been operating out of a factory in Ōtāhuhu, in South Auckland, when it shut its doors in 1997 and moved offshore.

The 4000sq metre factory, based in Avondale, makes around 100 batches of the sweet and savoury delights per day.

There are four main sections in the new facility.

The first section is the mixing room, where dough is processed, thinned and shaped.

The second section is the oven hall, where the treats are baked.

Once they're ready, the biscuits enter the packing hall before being sent out.

The new site produces up to 13,000 packets of the Arnott's 180degrees brand of gourmet crackers per day after consumption went up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"People are entertaining a lot more at home and so the opportunity to bring out a fancy cheeseboard for your guests that are visiting," Arnott's Group's New Zealand lead Mike Cullerne said.

And there's more surprises to come.

"We're launching a new range of shortbread that will incorporate some of those Barker's jams that New Zealanders love

"We've been working with Baker's of Geraldine for a little while now on coming up with the perfect mix of butter and jam in terms of bringing the perfect shortbread to life."