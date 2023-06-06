Transport Minister Michael Wood stood down over shares scandal

Transport Minister Michael Wood has been stood down over his failure to immediately declare shares in Auckland Airport, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed.

He has retained other portfolios and remains in Cabinet.

In a statement released just after 1.20pm today, Hipkins said he had spoken with Wood and advised him of his decision, saying it was "while any remaining issues around his conflicts are appropriately resolved".

"This will be effective immediately. Hon Kieran McAnulty will be Acting Minister of Transport.

"Michael has indicated to me his intention to sell the shares in Auckland International Airport as soon as possible. I believe that is the appropriate course of action. He has also indicated he will work through with the Registrar of Pecuniary Interests how best to resolve the issues around his past declarations.”

Earlier, Wood said the issue was an "error" he apologised for and he had believed the shares were held within a trust. He also said he had tried to offload the shares last year but the process "stalled".

National's Paul Goldsmith said it was "a clear conflict of interest for a Minister of Transport responsible for Auckland’s transport network and as Minister for Auckland".

“As Transport Minister, Mr Wood continues to be responsible for the Auckland light rail project, which is intended to link central Auckland to the airport. As Minister for Auckland, he frequently sits down to discuss Auckland transport issues with the mayor [Wayne Brown] and possibly its own investment in the airport."

Earlier, National leader Christopher Luxon said Wood's position was "increasingly untenable" and believed Hipkins should have suspended Wood on Friday when he learned of the issue.

The Prime Minister is expected to speak to reporters on the issue shortly before 2pm when he heads to the parliamentary debating chamber for Question Time.