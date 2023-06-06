Politics
1News

Transport Minister Michael Wood stood down over shares scandal

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
12 mins ago
Transport Minister Michael Wood.

Transport Minister Michael Wood. (Source: 1News)

Transport Minister Michael Wood has been stood down over his failure to immediately declare shares in Auckland Airport, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed.

He has retained other portfolios and remains in Cabinet.

In a statement released just after 1.20pm today, Hipkins said he had spoken with Wood and advised him of his decision, saying it was "while any remaining issues around his conflicts are appropriately resolved".

"This will be effective immediately. Hon Kieran McAnulty will be Acting Minister of Transport.

"Michael has indicated to me his intention to sell the shares in Auckland International Airport as soon as possible. I believe that is the appropriate course of action. He has also indicated he will work through with the Registrar of Pecuniary Interests how best to resolve the issues around his past declarations.”

Earlier, Wood said the issue was an "error" he apologised for and he had believed the shares were held within a trust. He also said he had tried to offload the shares last year but the process "stalled".

National's Paul Goldsmith said it was "a clear conflict of interest for a Minister of Transport responsible for Auckland’s transport network and as Minister for Auckland".

“As Transport Minister, Mr Wood continues to be responsible for the Auckland light rail project, which is intended to link central Auckland to the airport. As Minister for Auckland, he frequently sits down to discuss Auckland transport issues with the mayor [Wayne Brown] and possibly its own investment in the airport."

Earlier, National leader Christopher Luxon said Wood's position was "increasingly untenable" and believed Hipkins should have suspended Wood on Friday when he learned of the issue.

The Prime Minister is expected to speak to reporters on the issue shortly before 2pm when he heads to the parliamentary debating chamber for Question Time.

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

PM supports lowering voting age to 16, won't 'pursue' it

PM supports lowering voting age to 16, won't 'pursue' it

It follows a report recommending lowering the voting age, as well allowing all prisoners to vote.

11:18am

4:23

Winston Peters: Recommended electoral changes 'disastrous'

Winston Peters: Recommended electoral changes 'disastrous'

The NZ First leader said he was against the findings as "it doesn't make sense".

8:37am

7:13

Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka visiting New Zealand this week

Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka visiting New Zealand this week

5:00am

Donations, voting age: Panel recommends sweeping election changes

Donations, voting age: Panel recommends sweeping election changes

5:00am

6:05

Canterbury teen raises $11k in a day to represent NZ on global stage

Canterbury teen raises $11k in a day to represent NZ on global stage

7:12pm

0:34

'No one should be exploited at work' - Frustrated strippers meet with MPs

'No one should be exploited at work' - Frustrated strippers meet with MPs

Mon, Jun 5

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

BREAKING

Transport Minister Michael Wood stood down over shares scandal

Transport Minister Michael Wood stood down over shares scandal

15 mins ago

Kiwis 'lost entire life savings' to toll scam - DIA

Kiwis 'lost entire life savings' to toll scam - DIA

24 mins ago

Problem dingo responsible for child attacks destroyed

Problem dingo responsible for child attacks destroyed

37 mins ago

All Blacks still the goal as Havili recovers from latest injury

All Blacks still the goal as Havili recovers from latest injury

54 mins ago

Police speak with 'person of interest' over Kaikohe woman's death

0:27

Police speak with 'person of interest' over Kaikohe woman's death

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6