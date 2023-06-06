New Zealand
Kiwis 'lost entire life savings' to toll scam - DIA

14 mins ago
Deputy Director of Operations at DIA John Michael is aware of these attacks and wants to stop those responsible in their tracks. (Source: istock.com)

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has warned scammers to “stop what they're doing” after seeing Kiwis losing money to a 'NZTA Toll' phishing scam daily.

The scam presents itself as a genuine SMS text message from organisations such as Waka Kotahi – New Zealand Transport Agency, NZ Post, Inland Revenue and numerous New Zealand-based banks, targeting Kiwis since late 2022.

It also includes gambling and prize scams.

“We are seeing cases where everyday New Zealanders have lost their entire life savings to this scam, in some cases upwards of $10,000.

“We want to be clear to the scammers that by sending scam SMS messages, you are targeting fellow New Zealanders. This has to stop."

DIA worked closely with mobile network operators, New Zealand banks, the police and CERT NZ to investigate the scams and warned those found guilty could be fined up to $200,000.

“We are aware of scam technology currently operating in main townships and city locations in both the North and South Island," said Michael. “We are confident in our ability to identify the users of this technology.”

DIA victims or those who spot the scam should contact 105 or reporting it online via the 105 websites, quoting ‘Operation Lime Green’.

