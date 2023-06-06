New Zealand
Eleven arrested as guns, cash, drugs seized in Manawatū

36 mins ago
A gun seized in the operation.

A gun seized in the operation. (Source: NZ Police)

Police have arrested 11 people and seized a number of illicit items after searches in the Manawatū region.

It comes after an investigation dating back to April 1. The search warrants were executed on May 23.

Three firearms, ammunition, a taser, cash, methamphetamine and GHB were found.

The 11 people — nine men and two women — have been charged with a "variety" of offences.

"One person has also been charged with receiving a rare Mitsubishi Evo motor vehicle, valued at $60,000, which was recovered from a Palmerston North address," police said.

Items seized in the operation.

Items seized in the operation. (Source: NZ Police)

"The vehicle had been stolen in a burglary on May 8 from a garage on Wellesbourne Street in Palmerston North."

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Heald said officers will continue to target organised crime.

"If you see or hear of anything that appears suspicious or have information relating to drug dealing activity please let us know."

