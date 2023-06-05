New Zealand
Police concerned for welfare of missing Whangārei man

8:27pm
Missing man Veon Smith.

Missing man Veon Smith. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Whangārei man missing since yesterday afternoon.

Veon Smith, 48, was last seen at his home in Whangārei on Sunday.

Smith's car was found parked at Mair Park yesterday afternoon, but he was not inside the vehicle.

Officers and Smith's family have "serious concerns for his safety and wellbeing", police said.

He was last seen wearing trackpants and a checked shirt.

The clothes Veon Smith was last seen wearing.

The clothes Veon Smith was last seen wearing. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Smith is described as being tall, with short brown hair, and of slim build.

"A number of extensive searches to try and locate Veon have been unsuccessful and police are now appealing to the public for help," police said.

