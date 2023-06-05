World
Associated Press

Navalny supporters protest on Russian opposition leader's birthday

32 mins ago
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny standing behind a glass of the cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia in February 2021.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny standing behind a glass of the cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia in February 2021.

Alexei Navalny voiced hope for a better future in Russia as his supporters defied a crackdown on dissent to hold pickets and demonstrations to mark the imprisoned opposition leader's 47th birthday today, with at least 90 people reported arrested.

Navalny is serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court, charges he says were trumped up to punish him for his work to expose official corruption and organise anti-Kremlin protests.

He is facing a new trial on extremism charges that could keep him in prison for decades. Kremlin critics view the case as another Russian government attempt to isolate President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe.

Navalny’s associates called for demonstrations to show support for him in Russia and abroad today.

Risking their own prison terms, some Navalny supporters in Russia marked his birthday by holding individual pickets, while others painted graffiti.

At least 90 people were detained, according to the OVD-Info group that monitors political arrests.

Police officers detain a demonstrator with a poster that reads "Happy Birthday Alexei (Navalny)".

Police officers detain a demonstrator with a poster that reads "Happy Birthday Alexei (Navalny)". (Source: Associated Press)

Police beefed up their presence in downtown Moscow and moved quickly to round up those who tried to stage individual pickets on Pushkin Square and elsewhere in the capital.

One man managed to throw around leaflets before being whisked away.

A woman holding a small black balloon with the words “Happy Birthday!” who was clad in a hoody with “You aren't alone” written on it was among those detained. She asked officers why they were detaining her, but they didn't answer.

Navalny's supporters also showed up in St. Petersburg and other Russian cities, holding one-person pickets and leaving signs and graffiti in Navalny's support.

Pro-Navalny demonstrations were held in several European cities.

Navalny said in a social media post his allies released that he would obviously prefer to spend his birthday with a family breakfast, kisses from his children and gifts, but “life is such that social progress and a better future can only be achieved if a certain number of people are willing to pay for the right to have beliefs".

“The more there are such people, the smaller the price each has to pay,” he said. “And a day will certainly come when it will be routine and not dangerous at all to tell the truth and stand for justice in Russia.”

Alexei Navalny makes a heart gesture standing in a cage during a hearing in Moscow, Russia.

Alexei Navalny makes a heart gesture standing in a cage during a hearing in Moscow, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after he recuperated in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

He initially received a 2.5-year prison sentence for a parole violation. Last year, he was sentenced to nine years for fraud and contempt of court. He's serving time at a maximum-security prison 250km east of Moscow.

The extremism charges against Navalny, which could keep him in prison for 30 years, relate to his anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. His allies said the charges retroactively criminalise all the activities of Navalny’s foundation since its creation in 2011.

The new accusations come as Russian authorities are conducting an intensified crackdown on dissent during the fighting in Ukraine, which Navalny has harshly criticised.

A Moscow court scheduled a preliminary hearing on Wednesday to discuss technical issues related to a new trial of Navalny, rejecting a request by his lawyers for more time to examine voluminous new charges that he rejected as “absurd.”

Navalny also has cited an investigator telling him that he also would face a separate military court trial on terrorism charges that potentially carry a life sentence.

He said in a social media post today that he sees his prison term “just as an unpleasant part of my favourite job” and thanked his supporters.

“My plan for the previous year was not to grow brutal and embittered and not to lose the nonchalance of behaviour — this is where defeat begins,” he wrote. “And if I succeeded, it was only thanks to your support.”

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Motorbike rider dies after crash during German Ironman triathlon

Motorbike rider dies after crash during German Ironman triathlon

There was a head-on crash when a race support motorbike carrying a rider and a passenger collided with a triathlete who was cycling in the opposite direction.

8:30am

No breakthrough in NATO-Turkey talks about Sweden joining

No breakthrough in NATO-Turkey talks about Sweden joining

Turkey’s government accuses Sweden of being too lenient on terror organisations and security threats, including militant Kurdish groups.

7:50am

Ukrainian man finds 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble after airstrike

Ukrainian man finds 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble after airstrike

6:46am

Prince Harry prepares to take on British tabloid publisher in court

Prince Harry prepares to take on British tabloid publisher in court

9:34pm

Ukraine keeps up pressure after Russian declaration of Bakhmut victory

Ukraine keeps up pressure after Russian declaration of Bakhmut victory

8:03pm

Oasis could reunite for 2025 gig in the UK - source

Oasis could reunite for 2025 gig in the UK - source

12:40pm

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Divers have encounter with rare sunfish in Fiordland

2:16

Divers have encounter with rare sunfish in Fiordland

32 mins ago

Navalny supporters protest on Russian opposition leader's birthday

Navalny supporters protest on Russian opposition leader's birthday

52 mins ago

Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

1:55

Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

8:50am

WorkSafe orders review of asbestos management at fire stations

WorkSafe orders review of asbestos management at fire stations

8:30am

Motorbike rider dies after crash during German Ironman triathlon

Motorbike rider dies after crash during German Ironman triathlon

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6