Health
1News

Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

53 mins ago

Children who suffer a serious concussion are at risk of falling behind at school, according to a new study out of Australia.

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury which occurs through a blow to the head or violent shaking. Symptoms include headaches or "pressure" in the head, nausea or vomiting, balance problems or dizziness, fatigue and confusion.

The research, by Sydney's Macquarie University, looked into the academic performance of thousands of students across the country who had been admitted to hospital with a concussion.

The researchers found 77% of those who sustain a severe head knock are less likely to finish Year 12.

They were also 30% more likely to fail to achieve Australia's minimum numeracy standards.

"The bottom line is essentially that concussion appears to negatively impact on kids' school performance," lead researcher Dr Reidar Lystad said.

He said while protocols are already in place for how to manage brain injuries, there is "some room for improvement in terms of how schools help these children to recover".

Around 190,000 to 200,000 cases of traumatic brain injuries occur each year in Australia, according to Perth's Curtin University.

WorldAustraliaHealthEducation

SHARE ME

More Stories

NRL star Dylan Brown charged with sexual touching of woman

NRL star Dylan Brown charged with sexual touching of woman

The 22-year-old Kiwi, who plays as a five-eighth for the Parramatta Eels, was arrested at a Sydney pub last night.

2:52pm

Woman dead, 10yo boy critical following house fire in NSW

Woman dead, 10yo boy critical following house fire in NSW

A man and a 9-year-old have also been hospitalised.

Sat, Jun 3

Over 800kg of cocaine seized in huge Aus investigation

Over 800kg of cocaine seized in huge Aus investigation

Fri, Jun 2

1:43

Drunk allegedly kills mates who tried to stop him drink driving

Drunk allegedly kills mates who tried to stop him drink driving

Fri, Jun 2

1:36

Uber surge prices to be capped in NSW

Uber surge prices to be capped in NSW

Thu, Jun 1

Court finds Aussie 'war hero' committed war crimes

Court finds Aussie 'war hero' committed war crimes

Thu, Jun 1

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Divers have encounter with rare sunfish in Fiordland

2:16

Divers have encounter with rare sunfish in Fiordland

33 mins ago

Navalny supporters protest on Russian opposition leader's birthday

Navalny supporters protest on Russian opposition leader's birthday

53 mins ago

Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

1:55

Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

8:50am

WorkSafe orders review of asbestos management at fire stations

WorkSafe orders review of asbestos management at fire stations

8:30am

Motorbike rider dies after crash during German Ironman triathlon

Motorbike rider dies after crash during German Ironman triathlon

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6