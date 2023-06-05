Kids who suffer concussion at risk of falling behind at school – study

Children who suffer a serious concussion are at risk of falling behind at school, according to a new study out of Australia.

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury which occurs through a blow to the head or violent shaking. Symptoms include headaches or "pressure" in the head, nausea or vomiting, balance problems or dizziness, fatigue and confusion.

The research, by Sydney's Macquarie University, looked into the academic performance of thousands of students across the country who had been admitted to hospital with a concussion.

The researchers found 77% of those who sustain a severe head knock are less likely to finish Year 12.

They were also 30% more likely to fail to achieve Australia's minimum numeracy standards.

"The bottom line is essentially that concussion appears to negatively impact on kids' school performance," lead researcher Dr Reidar Lystad said.

He said while protocols are already in place for how to manage brain injuries, there is "some room for improvement in terms of how schools help these children to recover".

Around 190,000 to 200,000 cases of traumatic brain injuries occur each year in Australia, according to Perth's Curtin University.