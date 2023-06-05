New Zealand
Good Sorts: The Canterbury support group for people with motor neurone disease

5:00pm

A Canterbury group is making it a little easier to live with motor neurone disease.

There are up to 400 people who suffer from MND in New Zealand.

The rare condition progressively damages parts of the nervous system. People with the

The get-togethers are organised by Graeme Smith, who has had the condition for the past 12 years.

The group initially met with a nurse but when it petered out, Smith took charge.

"What it did for me was it gave me strength to want to help," he told 1News.

"I get a lot of inspiration from these people."

There’s announcements and an open forum.

Not everyone who attends the group have the condition, however. It's also supporting people who have lost loved ones to motor neurone disease.

"My goal is this group – when I’m not here – that it’s still happening and it’s even bigger," he said.

