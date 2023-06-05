Canterbury teen raises $11k in a day to represent NZ on global stage

Yesterday, a Canterbury teen invited to join the Children's General Assembly in Denmark was unable to book the flights needed to represent Aotearoa abroad.

Today, thanks to 1News viewers and readers, now she can.

Tamzyn Murdoch, 16, last night told 1News about her fundraising plans and her rural experience she hopes to bring to the global table.

Among the fundraising tactics was a Givealittle page, started by her mum Rebecca three days ago with a $12,000 target.

Prior to her story airing, the page had raised $135 from four donors - as of 4.30pm today, it's $11,711 from 253 donors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamzyn, who comes from the 250-person town of Waiau, is one of just 80 children globally to be asked to join the assembly in Denmark, where major issues such as climate change and inequality will be discussed.

She told 1News that she promises to make the most of the opportunity and sends her thanks to all who donated.

One of the largest donations came from the Untouched World Foundation, a New Zealand-based sustainable clothing company, who sent Tamzyn $500.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for your agency/hope/development, and most importantly action - I'm sure you'll do Aotearoa-NZ proud," it wrote on the page.

She heads off to represent Aotearoa politically on the global stage in September.