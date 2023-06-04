Politics
1News

Canterbury teen to represent NZ on global political stage in Denmark

6:53pm

In the tiny, 250-person town of Waiau lives 16-year-old Tamzyn Murdoch, one of just 80 children worldwide chosen to join the Children's General Assembly in Denmark.

The organisers of the global gathering are hoping to lean on Tamzyn's experience of rural life to help guide solutions to the biggest issues, including climate change, poverty and inequality.

She told 1News that she's only travelled to Auckland and Australia, but her rural knowledge will be needed on the other side of the world in Billund, in central Denmark.

But, there's a problem – she's meant to leave in September, but can't afford the airfare.

On top of a Givealittle page started by her mum, she's been fundraising for the flights in more than just a few ways, including hosting a bingo night, a disco and a movie night.

"She’s been selling pies and lamingtons, coffee and hot cross buns. We’re doing a few garage sales as well," mum Rebecca Murdoch said.

She's already halfway to reaching her goal, but there's still plenty to do to finish that final stretch in just three months.

If she does makes it over, be sure to watch this space – Tamzyn Murdoch is a political name you might want to remember.

The Givealittle page has already more than half of her $12,000 goal.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

ACT Party makes big election promise to slash govt red tape

ACT Party makes big election promise to slash govt red tape

The new government ministry would be formed with the promise of cutting excess regulation in all other ministries, leader David Seymour said.

7:26pm

3:19

Wayne Brown blames 'dip s***' email on staff 'fit of excitement'

Wayne Brown blames 'dip s***' email on staff 'fit of excitement'

An email, forwarded to councillors by the Auckland Mayor, targeted those who refuse to support the sale of airport shares with abusive language.

9:37am

One dead after crash on private property in Waimate

One dead after crash on private property in Waimate

Sat, Jun 3

Heavy snow, rain and winds to bring chills to the South Island

Heavy snow, rain and winds to bring chills to the South Island

Sat, Jun 3

Councillors say Wayne Brown’s threats are not the Pacific way

Councillors say Wayne Brown’s threats are not the Pacific way

Sat, Jun 3

Man arrested after body found in vehicle in Canterbury

Man arrested after body found in vehicle in Canterbury

Sat, Jun 3

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

High schools offering alternative qualifications to NCEA on the rise

2:35

High schools offering alternative qualifications to NCEA on the rise

44 mins ago

Ukraine keeps up pressure after Russian declaration of Bakhmut victory

Ukraine keeps up pressure after Russian declaration of Bakhmut victory

7:26pm

ACT Party makes big election promise to slash govt red tape

3:19

ACT Party makes big election promise to slash govt red tape

6:53pm

Canterbury teen to represent NZ on global political stage in Denmark

2:13

Canterbury teen to represent NZ on global political stage in Denmark

6:22pm

New Crime Stoppers campaign aims to catch more ram-raiders

2:19

New Crime Stoppers campaign aims to catch more ram-raiders

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6