Canterbury teen to represent NZ on global political stage in Denmark

In the tiny, 250-person town of Waiau lives 16-year-old Tamzyn Murdoch, one of just 80 children worldwide chosen to join the Children's General Assembly in Denmark.

The organisers of the global gathering are hoping to lean on Tamzyn's experience of rural life to help guide solutions to the biggest issues, including climate change, poverty and inequality.

She told 1News that she's only travelled to Auckland and Australia, but her rural knowledge will be needed on the other side of the world in Billund, in central Denmark.

But, there's a problem – she's meant to leave in September, but can't afford the airfare.

On top of a Givealittle page started by her mum, she's been fundraising for the flights in more than just a few ways, including hosting a bingo night, a disco and a movie night.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She’s been selling pies and lamingtons, coffee and hot cross buns. We’re doing a few garage sales as well," mum Rebecca Murdoch said.

She's already halfway to reaching her goal, but there's still plenty to do to finish that final stretch in just three months.

If she does makes it over, be sure to watch this space – Tamzyn Murdoch is a political name you might want to remember.

The Givealittle page has already more than half of her $12,000 goal.