Calls for fog cannon subsidy scheme to be extended

There are calls for the eligibility of the fog-cannon subsidy to be extended to include more service stations - with hundreds of sites across the country ineligible for funding.

Earlier this week, the Government pumped an extra $11 million into the scheme for small retail businesses, but some say service station operators face just as much risk and should qualify.

“We've got about 40 members with around 300 sites, service station sites, who aren't eligible for the fog cannon subsidy, and some of them are pretty unhappy about it,” The Motor Trade Association’s Simon Bradwell said.

“The line's been drawn, and we've missed the cut as such,” said service station owner Dave Harris.

To be eligible for the Government’s $4200 fog cannon subsidy, a business must have no more than two outlets and five or fewer paid employees.

“I have more than five staff at my sites which, in my view, the fog cannon's primary purpose is to protect staff, and the fact I've got more, I would consider it was actually more important,” Harris said.

He owns three branded sites across Waikato, all with different fuel providers.

“We have contracts with them around our fuel supply, but that's about where it starts and finishes.

“They rely on us operators to run business, and protect our businesses and protect our staff,” Harris said.

“There were 46 ramraids on service stations in 2022, that's almost one a week; there are robberies, there is drive-off theft, that's a big impact on a service station business, and it makes for a pretty uncomfortable working environment,” Bradwell told 1News.

In a statement, Police Minister Ginny Andersen says she feels like the Government has got the balance right with the fog cannon subsidy aimed at small businesses who would struggle to pay for their own.

Police also operate a retail crime prevention programme which provides a range of security measures to businesses that have been targeted before.

While the Government says fog cannons are making a difference - experts warn they have limitations.

“They have some restrictions, they're better off in confined spaces, for instance, but they're only just part of the solution. They're not a solution in their own right,” said the NZ Security Associations Gary Morrison.

“I would like as much funding as possible to be put towards the police and the courts to make sure we can stop this,” Harris said.