$10k reward offered for safe return of Heart Kids NZ’s stolen mascot

20 mins ago
Maia the Heart Kids NZ mascot with a heart kid.

Maia the Heart Kids NZ mascot with a heart kid. (Source: Supplied)

A $10,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of Heart Kids NZ’s mascot, Maria Bear.

The charity, which supports children dealing with heart conditions, had its mascot stolen a week ago from her Silverdale home in Auckland.

Now, automotive parts retailer Supercheap Auto has stepped in to help with the search, offering a $10,000 reward - payable as a donation to Heart Kids NZ - for the costume's safe return.

In a statement, Supercheap Auto NZ Business manager said the theft has upset his team.

"We know how much she means to all the heart kids, and we really want to do whatever we can to help bring her home,” he said.

Heart Kids NZ chief executive Dr Ruth Gorinski said he was “overwhelmed” by the level of support from the community since Maria was stolen.

"Such generosity is incredibly humbling and indicative of how our sponsors value the service HKNZ provides to heart kids and their whanau."

Alongside Supercheap Auto, Heart Kids NZ child ambassador, Leighton Leevard, 12, has also pledged a very special reward.

"If the thief has a heart, they’d return Maia. Everyone at HKNZ love and cherish Maia, and we miss her, so please return her….I would even be willing to trade my Maia bear I got with my first surgery if the thief would return our big one."

Kiwi kids who undergo open heart surgery receive a smaller version of Maria.

Anyone with sightings of the bear is being asked to call police on 105.

