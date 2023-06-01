Heart Kids NZ charity 'devastated' at theft of $6500 mascot

The Heart Kids NZ charity has been left "devastated" after the theft of its bear costume mascot.

The charity is hoping the public can help reunite it with the $6500 Maia the bear suit.

The charity said the costume was in a staff members car which was stolen at the weekend.

Heart Kids fundraising coordinator Alanah Gilder said kids given are Maia bears after open heart surgery and the children absolutely loved her.

The full-sized Maia appeared at birthdays, fundraisers, school visits and other Heart Kids NZ events.

"They get so excited when she turns up, they just adore her," Gilder said.

Maia the bear. (Source: Supplied)

Police have been notified and anyone who spots the costume or has information can call 105.

"When Maia wasn’t working she often had a nap in a very big red bag which would also be easy to spot," Gilder said.