New Zealand
1News

Some flood-hit West Aucklanders sceptical of Govt promises

46 mins ago
Joe Young has been clearing debris out of his local stream by himself.

Joe Young has been clearing debris out of his local stream by himself. (Source: 1News)

Some residents in West Auckland affected by the January floods are sceptical about promises to protect their properties from future disasters.

Yesterday, the Government announced that it will support councils to buy out some damaged homes and improve flood defences in other at-risk areas. But there are still questions about who will pay for what and how long the work will take.

Resident Joe Young's neighbourhood in Swanson was inundated during the Anniversary Weekend floods — though his own home wasn't damaged.

He had been clearing debris out of his local stream by himself after heavy rain and told 1News that he didn't have confidence in authorities to deliver improvements.

"I don't know if I have the confidence that it's going to be done correctly."

For now, Young said he still plans to continue clearing his local stream by himself.

"As a community or as a neighbourhood, this is our mitigation. This is the best we can muster up every second or third weekend," he said.

Community leader Lyall Carter said: "There is a real sense that they won't be able to do it as quickly or effectively as we need."

Carter is the chairperson of a residents' group, West Auckland Is Flooding, established after the devastating floods.

The Government's plan includes grouping damaged properties into different categories depending on how much risk they face in the future.

Councils in cyclone-affected regions like Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay have already started contacting homeowners about which category their properties will fall in, whilst that work will begin for flood-affected Aucklanders in 10 days' time.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson told 1News that the situation was more complicated in an urban environment like the supercity.

"The big question that follows that is, well, how much are they going to pay, or is someone going to pay, and when will that happen?"

For those in the most high-risk category, details on how the buyout offer process will work will be made available in the coming weeks, but one of the big sticking points is how uninsured properties are treated.

The Insurance Council's Tim Grafton said it was important for the Government not to create a "moral hazard" with buyouts by heavily benefiting the uninsured.

"It's very important for us to see that it doesn't benefit the uninsured to the point where there's no point in taking out insurance."

New ZealandAucklandNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

Gang member, 2 others charged after man seriously injured in Akl

Gang member, 2 others charged after man seriously injured in Akl

Police say the victim is facing "a long road to recovery" following an incident in the CBD last weekend.

6:13pm

Second person dies after East Auckland crash

Second person dies after East Auckland crash

The two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Botany Rd and Golfland Drive just before 3pm.

5:54pm

Desert Rd murder: Man's 'internal conflict' over role in drug gang killing

Desert Rd murder: Man's 'internal conflict' over role in drug gang killing

2:28pm

Police to crack down on illegal dirt bike riding over long weekend

Police to crack down on illegal dirt bike riding over long weekend

12:09pm

0:52

Rotorua businesses raise $90k to give cyclone-hit families a holiday

Rotorua businesses raise $90k to give cyclone-hit families a holiday

11:33am

'Blackmail' by mayor over budget - Auckland councillor

'Blackmail' by mayor over budget - Auckland councillor

9:23am

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Young woman goes from working in hospitality to funeral home

3:39

Young woman goes from working in hospitality to funeral home

46 mins ago

Some flood-hit West Aucklanders sceptical of Govt promises

3:16

Some flood-hit West Aucklanders sceptical of Govt promises

7:42pm

Beckenridge case: Mother believes she will see missing son again

2:18

Beckenridge case: Mother believes she will see missing son again

7:23pm

One NZ boss apologises after accusing NRL referees of bias

0:24

One NZ boss apologises after accusing NRL referees of bias

7:06pm

Rebuild of Nelson's hospital delayed by at least six months

2:27

Rebuild of Nelson's hospital delayed by at least six months

6:40pm

Police unveil new electric vehicles being used in trial

2:55

Police unveil new electric vehicles being used in trial
1
2
3
4
5
6