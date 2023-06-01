Voluntary buyout to be offered to 700 cyclone, flood-hit home owners

The Government has announced it will give some owners of properties battered by flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle the option to be bought out.

Co-funded by both the Government and councils, around 700 properties are expected to qualify, with $100 million already set aside in this year's Budget.

Decisions on the details how the voluntary buyout process will work will be made in the coming weeks, Minister for Cyclone Recovery Grant Robertson announced today.

This will include the criteria for valuation of Category 3 properties, the split of costs between councils and central government and the treatment of uninsured properties.

“The focus of today is on residential properties. We are working with sectors, such as the horticulture sector on possible targeted support for commercial operators, and on regional plans that will provide overall support for recovery and rebuild,” Robertson said.

Properties determined able to be fixed to manage future severe weather events (Catergory 2) will also be offered help by Government and councils to build flood protection and other resilience measures. It's estimated 10,000 homes across the country will fall into this category.

A parallel process is also underway to engage with Māori, including on appropriate processes for whenua Māori. The process will ensure that there are equitable outcomes for these communities.

“The weather events saw property damaged across multiple areas of the North Island. There is no precedent for the response required, but we do know that with climate change there will be more events like this in the future,” Robertson said.

“The Government is committed to assisting local councils to find solutions for those who have been affected. As I have said many times we cannot meet all the costs, particularly knowing that we will see more extreme weather events like this.

“As a government we have to strike a careful fiscal balance between supporting affected communities and not making all tax-payers bear the cost. But the affected communities can be assured we are committed to making this approach work.”