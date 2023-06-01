Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit on Auckland motorway

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Auckland's Southwestern motorway this afternoon.

Police said the accident happened on northbound lanes past the Dominion Road on-ramp around 1.46pm.

"The crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian, with the pedestrian sustaining serious injuries," police said in a statement.

"The Dominion Road on ramp is currently closed."

Waka Kotahi said northbound lanes on SH20 in the area are closed as well as one southbound lane.

SH20, SOUTHWESTERN MWY, UPDATE 2:25PM THU 1 JUN

The right lane southbound is now closed by the May Rd overbridge, expect delays southbound.

The serious crash unit is investigating.