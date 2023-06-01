New Zealand
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit on Auckland motorway

59 mins ago
Ambulance (file image).

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Auckland's Southwestern motorway this afternoon.

Police said the accident happened on northbound lanes past the Dominion Road on-ramp around 1.46pm.

"The crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian, with the pedestrian sustaining serious injuries," police said in a statement.

"The Dominion Road on ramp is currently closed."

Waka Kotahi said northbound lanes on SH20 in the area are closed as well as one southbound lane.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

