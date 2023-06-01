New Zealand
1News

Man charged over stolen charity trailer used to donate food

10:54am
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A 38-year-old man has been charged in relation to a stolen trailer used for charity work in Rotorua.

Police said the trailer, used by a charity organisation to deliver food to locals, was burgled overnight on April 30 in Mangakakahi.

"It was located in a good condition at a property in Poroporo on Wednesday 31 May, when Police executed a search warrant at an address on Rewatu Road," a spokesperson said.

"The trailer has now been returned to the owner."

The man has been charged with receiving property and is due to appear in Whakatane District Court on June 6.

Police said inquiries remain ongoing and further charges are likely.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Trout struggle as BoP campground flooded

Trout struggle as BoP campground flooded

Unprecedented rainfall has left Lake Rotomā at its highest level for more than 50 years.

6:30pm

0:42

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ

Researchers are looking out for the shark's tracker, which is vital for research.

Wed, May 31

5:33

Hearings told of 'death trap' skate parks, 'short-sighted' cuts

Hearings told of 'death trap' skate parks, 'short-sighted' cuts

Wed, May 31

Whakaari/White Island: GNS Science pleads guilty to charges

Whakaari/White Island: GNS Science pleads guilty to charges

Tue, May 30

Whakaari owners fail to have charges dismissed

Whakaari owners fail to have charges dismissed

Tue, May 30

'Really scary' - Waihi Beach locals on escaping flash flood

'Really scary' - Waihi Beach locals on escaping flash flood

Tue, May 30

2:14

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

BREAKING

Voluntary buyout to be offered to 700 cyclone, flood-hit home owners

Voluntary buyout to be offered to 700 cyclone, flood-hit home owners

28 mins ago

Manslaughter charge over meth beer that killed 21-year-old

Manslaughter charge over meth beer that killed 21-year-old

43 mins ago

Man fleeced of $1800 in Melbourne CBD magic trick scam

Man fleeced of $1800 in Melbourne CBD magic trick scam

58 mins ago

13 family members die after eating toxic porridge in Namibia

13 family members die after eating toxic porridge in Namibia

11:13am

Teenager missing from Auckland for over a week found safe

Teenager missing from Auckland for over a week found safe

11:02am

Belarus' Sabalenka refuses to say if she condemns Ukraine war

Belarus' Sabalenka refuses to say if she condemns Ukraine war
1
2
3
4
5
6