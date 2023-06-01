Man charged over stolen charity trailer used to donate food

A 38-year-old man has been charged in relation to a stolen trailer used for charity work in Rotorua.

Police said the trailer, used by a charity organisation to deliver food to locals, was burgled overnight on April 30 in Mangakakahi.

"It was located in a good condition at a property in Poroporo on Wednesday 31 May, when Police executed a search warrant at an address on Rewatu Road," a spokesperson said.

"The trailer has now been returned to the owner."

The man has been charged with receiving property and is due to appear in Whakatane District Court on June 6.

Police said inquiries remain ongoing and further charges are likely.