Waimakariri mayor responds to UN conspiracy theories

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon says there is ‘‘no conspiracy’’ with the United Nations.

The Mayor was speaking in response to submissions to the draft 2023/24 annual plan, as the council resumed its deliberations on Tuesday morning.

Several of the 61 submissions expressed objections to references to the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

‘‘We are not controlled by the United Nations and the people we answer to are our ratepayers,’’ Gordon said.

The Mayor’s comments prompted an outburst from the public gallery, with one woman speaking up before exiting the meeting.

Gordon said councillors had listened to the points made and would be responding to them.

Several councillors expressed a desire to respond directly to those submissions, but Gordon advised restraint.

Councillor Al Blackie questioned the wording of the motion ‘‘accepting’’ the submissions, ‘‘if we know something is demonstrably incorrect’’.

Council staff agreed to change the wording to ‘‘receive’’ the submissions.

Gordon said the best time to address whether the UN’s 2030 Agenda was relevant to the council’s planning would be during next year’s 2024/34 Long Term Plan (LTP).

Chief executive Jeff Millward said the council was on track for an average rates rise of 5.97% for the 2023/24 financial year, ‘‘barring any additions from the submissions’’.

‘‘It was one we didn’t have to consult on because there are no major changes, but we did anyway, so there has been very little change coming through the submissions.’’

The main projects in the annual plan were roading, cycle trails and community facilities to accommodate growth.

The council was bringing forward its ultra violet treatment programme to enhance its case with Taumata Arowai for chlorine exemptions for its main urban water supplies.

Millward said work had begun on the 2024/34 LTP and the council was forecasting an average rates rise of 5.2% for the 2024/25 financial year.

‘‘But that is under pressure.

‘‘We have ongoing inflation which is going on for longer than was predicted by the economists.’’

The council’s deliberations were scheduled to continue today and tomorrow.

By Robyn Bristow, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air