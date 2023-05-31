New Zealand
1News

Busy Akl motorway blocked in both directions as police attend incident

6 mins ago
Lanes on Auckland's SH20 closed by police operation,

Lanes on Auckland's SH20 closed by police operation, (Source: Waka Kotahi)

A busy Auckland motorway is blocked in both directions as emergency services attend an incident.

North and southbound lanes on Auckland's Southwestern motorway are blocked as police block lanes.

"We ask motorists to avoid the area where possible or to expect delays while the incident is resolved," police said.

Waka Kotahi also advised of the closure which it said was due to a "police incident".

At 5pm Waka Kotahi said: "SH20 is now closed in both directions between Hillsborough and Neilson St. Continue to delay your travel/avoid the area."

