Woman wins cheese rolling race despite being knocked out

A woman has claimed victory in an annual cheese rolling race in the UK, despite being knocked unconscious.

Delaney Irving was one of hundreds who pursued the 3kg cheese wheel down an almost vertical hill in the English town of Brockworth.

The 19-year-old only realised she had won when she woke up in the medical tent.

"I remember running, then bumping my head, and then I woke up in the tent. I still don’t really believe it, but it feels great," she told the BBC.

Several races are held through the day.

One was won by Matt Crolla, who said there was no way to prepare for the event.

"It’s just being an idiot.

"I’m glad I’m pretty conscious and I’ve not got many serious injuries."