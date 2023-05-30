Entertainment
1News

Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd to play New Zealand show

54 mins ago
Wiz Khalifa is set to return to New Zealand in Septermber.

Wiz Khalifa is set to return to New Zealand in Septermber. (Source: Getty)

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is coming to New Zealand this year as part of a new hip hop concert.

Light It Up is bringing the See You Again hitmaker to Aotearoa alongside American hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Brooklyn-based Lola Brooke.

The all-ages event is set to take place on September 10 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Hooligan Hefs, Youngn Lipz and DJ BeastMod will also be taking to the stage.

It's the first time Khalifa will be returning to Australasia since his 2015 sold out tour.

Hailing from North Dakota, Khalifa is known for his hit Black and Yellow and Sucker For Pain, which featured in the blockbuster movie Suicide Squad.

Rae Sremmurd will be landing down under for the first time since their standout performance at FOMO Festival in 2019.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 2pm on Thursday June 1 while general public tickets go on sale at 2pm on Friday June 2.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tina Turner's widower planning to transform Swiss estate into museum

Tina Turner's widower planning to transform Swiss estate into museum

The century-old, 260,000 sq foot property includes a pond, stream, swimming pool and boat deck and sits in an exclusive neighbourhood.

8:30pm

Watch: King Charles honours Tina Turner with musical tribute

Watch: King Charles honours Tina Turner with musical tribute

The newly-crowned monarch allowed the Band of the Welsh Guards to perform the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll's 1989 hit The Best outside Buckingham Palace.

5:00pm

1:01

Kiwi actors praised for 'magic' performances in Hamilton debut

Kiwi actors praised for 'magic' performances in Hamilton debut

1:44pm

Beyonce pays tribute to Tina Turner at Paris show

Beyonce pays tribute to Tina Turner at Paris show

Mon, May 29

Tina Turner will be laid to rest at private funeral

Tina Turner will be laid to rest at private funeral

Sat, May 27

Auckland indie group Coast Arcade going from strength to strength

Auckland indie group Coast Arcade going from strength to strength

Sat, May 27

2:33

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

German male stripper arrested over 'deceptively real' toy gun

German male stripper arrested over 'deceptively real' toy gun

16 mins ago

'What is wrong with this?' Brown challenged over bilingual road signs

3:03

'What is wrong with this?' Brown challenged over bilingual road signs

21 mins ago

'Really scary' - Waihi Beach locals on escaping flash flood

'Really scary' - Waihi Beach locals on escaping flash flood

36 mins ago

Migrants reportedly cheated out of money in NZ worker visa scam

Migrants reportedly cheated out of money in NZ worker visa scam

54 mins ago

Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd to play New Zealand show

Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd to play New Zealand show

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6