Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd to play New Zealand show

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is coming to New Zealand this year as part of a new hip hop concert.

Light It Up is bringing the See You Again hitmaker to Aotearoa alongside American hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd and Brooklyn-based Lola Brooke.

The all-ages event is set to take place on September 10 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

Hooligan Hefs, Youngn Lipz and DJ BeastMod will also be taking to the stage.

It's the first time Khalifa will be returning to Australasia since his 2015 sold out tour.

Hailing from North Dakota, Khalifa is known for his hit Black and Yellow and Sucker For Pain, which featured in the blockbuster movie Suicide Squad.

Rae Sremmurd will be landing down under for the first time since their standout performance at FOMO Festival in 2019.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 2pm on Thursday June 1 while general public tickets go on sale at 2pm on Friday June 2.