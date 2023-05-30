Palmerston North quadruple security cameras after spike in vandalism

Palmerston North have quadrupled the number security cameras in the city after a significant spike in vandalism.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Palmerston North Council's Bryce Hosking said the situation is "disappointing and frustrating".

"We've seen a huge increase across the city and it's just getting worse and worse unfortunately."

He said the vandalism has picked up since January, describing it as "reckless behaviour".

Most recently, the local aviary had holes cut in it, costing the city thousands.

He said in the past six months, vandals have caused over $100,000 worth of damage.

This is having an impact on the funding of other council facilities, he said.

"We're constantly having to close public toilets, recreational facilities because quite often there'll be up to a weeks worth of work to be done to be getting them safe and ready to open again.

"It doesn't seem to be particularly motivated by anything, and there doesn't necessarily seem to be patterns, it's sporadical throughout the city," Hosking said.

The number of CCTV cameras has gone from 27 to 124, which Hosking believes will help police to get on top of the situation.

Hosking says his message to the public is to report any suspicious activity to the police and to the council.